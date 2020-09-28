  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani army destroys two more tanks of Armenia

    28.09.2020 [13:10]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijani army has destroyed two more tanks of the Armenian armed forces, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

