    Azerbaijani athletes to contest medals at 2019 ANOC World Beach Games

    07.10.2019 [15:13]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the first edition of the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games to be held in Doha, Qatar, from October 12-16.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on seven athletes.

    The 2019 World Beach Games is an inaugural international beach multi-sport event organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

