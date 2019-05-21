Baku, May 21, AZERATC Azerbaijani athletes will test their strength at the 50th International Elite Men and Women Boxing Tournament “Grand Prix Usti nad Labem” to be held in the Czech Republic. Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on four boxers.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani boxers to battle for medals in Czech Republic

