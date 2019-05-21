    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani boxers to battle for medals in Czech Republic

    21.05.2019 [21:46]

    Baku, May 21, AZERATC

    Azerbaijani athletes will test their strength at the 50th International Elite Men and Women Boxing Tournament “Grand Prix Usti nad Labem” to be held in the Czech Republic.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on four boxers.

