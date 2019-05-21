Azerbaijani boxers to battle for medals in Czech Republic
AzerTAg.az
21.05.2019 [21:46]
Baku, May 21, AZERATC
Azerbaijani athletes will test their strength at the 50th International Elite Men and Women Boxing Tournament “Grand Prix Usti nad Labem” to be held in the Czech Republic.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on four boxers.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.05.2019 [15:20]
21.05.2019 [12:34]
20.05.2019 [21:33]
20.05.2019 [20:05]
MULTIMEDIA
21.05.2019 [16:11]
21.05.2019 [13:34]
20.05.2019 [14:16]
21.05.2019 [21:15]
21.05.2019 [19:05]
21.05.2019 [11:49]
20.05.2019 [21:34]
21.05.2019 [20:46]
21.05.2019 [18:36]
21.05.2019 [13:54]
21.05.2019 [13:06]
20.05.2019 [13:17]
16.05.2019 [18:12]
14.05.2019 [21:29]
03.05.2019 [18:50]
20.05.2019 [12:26]
17.05.2019 [09:00]
16.05.2019 [14:12]
01.05.2019 [21:28]
01.05.2019 [17:30]
30.04.2019 [19:03]
29.04.2019 [12:27]
14.05.2019 [18:32]
23.04.2019 [16:33]
17.04.2019 [17:39]
12.03.2019 [18:34]
09.05.2019 [22:33]
22.04.2019 [15:47]
18.04.2019 [15:57]
17.05.2019 [14:02]
15.05.2019 [10:55]
12.05.2019 [11:12]
10.05.2019 [15:43]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note