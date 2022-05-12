Azerbaijani chess player shares 3rd-8th places at 15th International Chess tournament in Tashkent

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC Azerbaijani chess player Vugar Asadli has shared the 3rd-8th places scoring 7 points at the 15th International Chess Tournament Tashkent Open, Agzamov Memorial "A", held in Uzbekistan. The Swiss-system tournament featured 10 rounds. The tournament brought together 66 chess players, including 16 grandmasters.

