    Azerbaijani defense minister checks combat capability of armored vehicles in frontline zone

    27.12.2017 [21:19]

    Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry, who are currently in the frontline zone, have visited tank units.

    After checking the combat capability and the possibility of using armored vehicles, the minister was informed that the military equipment is in the state of combat readiness.

    After inspecting the training equipment in the training complex meant for the crews of armored vehicles to practice shooting and driving, the minister of defense hailed the educational opportunities of the center.

    It was noted that the training center provides an improvement of practical skills on management and combat use of armored vehicles by means of simulators.

    Having met with the military personnel involved in the training within the center, Zakir Hasanov conveyed the holidays congratulations of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to the military personnel, as well as rewarded the distinguished servicemen.

