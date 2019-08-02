    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to receive 120m manats in low-interest loans in second half of the year

    02.08.2019 [09:24]

    Baku, August 2, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Economy will grant low-interest loans in the amount of AZN120 million to entrepreneurs in the second half of 2019, said Minister Shahin Mustafayev at a meeting on the socio-economic area.

    The minister noted that draft projects have already been accepted, revised and finalized in this regard. “In the first months of 2019, AZN50 million was allocated to entrepreneurs in low interest-loans,” he added.

