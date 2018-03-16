Azerbaijani female gymnast qualifies for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup final

Baku, March 16, AZERTAC Azerbaijani gymnast Yulia Inshina (12,533 points) has reached the final in the women’s floor event of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku. The tournament brings together more than 100 gymnasts from 25 countries.

