    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani female gymnast qualifies for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup final

    16.03.2018 [22:00]

    Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani gymnast Yulia Inshina (12,533 points) has reached the final in the women’s floor event of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku.

    The tournament brings together more than 100 gymnasts from 25 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani female gymnast qualifies for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup final
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.03.2018 [17:37]
    6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup
    16.03.2018 [15:30]
    International superstar Christina Aguilera confirmed as Saturday night headliner at 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    15.03.2018 [20:20]
    356,700 tickets for 2018 World Cup in Russia allocated worldwide over past 24 hours
    15.03.2018 [16:53]
    Azerbaijani female gymnasts into FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup final
    Azerbaijani female gymnast qualifies for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup final Azerbaijani female gymnast qualifies for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup final Azerbaijani female gymnast qualifies for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup final Azerbaijani female gymnast qualifies for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup final