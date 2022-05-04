Azerbaijani female judokas to compete at Sarajevo Senior European Cup 2022

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani female fighters will contest medals at the Sarajevo Senior European Cup 2022, to be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina on May 7-8.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Aytaj Gardashkhanli, Nargiz Hajiyeva, Diana Shoranova, Sudaba Aghayeva, Gunel Hasanli and Aytakin Pashazade.

The two-day tournament will bring together 253 fighters from 27 countries.