    Azerbaijani female judokas to compete at Sarajevo Senior European Cup 2022

    04.05.2022 [12:07]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female fighters will contest medals at the Sarajevo Senior European Cup 2022, to be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina on May 7-8.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Aytaj Gardashkhanli, Nargiz Hajiyeva, Diana Shoranova, Sudaba Aghayeva, Gunel Hasanli and Aytakin Pashazade.

    The two-day tournament will bring together 253 fighters from 27 countries.

