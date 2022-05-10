  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani film director Vagif Mustafayev elected member of European Film Academy

    10.05.2022 [11:55]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani film director, People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev has been elected as a member of the European Film Academy, “Azerbaijanfilm” film studio told AZERTAC.

    The European Film Academy was founded in 1989 as the European Cinema Society by its first president Ingmar Bergman and 40 filmmakers to advance the interests of the European film industry.

