Baku, September 27, AZERTAC Azerbaijani mixed pair Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin have taken a silver medal at the 2021 European Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics held in the Italian city of Pesaro. Azerbaijani gymnasts scored 27,200 points.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani gymnasts rank 2nd at European Age Group Competitions in Italy

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter