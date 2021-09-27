  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani gymnasts rank 2nd at European Age Group Competitions in Italy

    27.09.2021 [18:30]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani mixed pair Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin have taken a silver medal at the 2021 European Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics held in the Italian city of Pesaro.

    Azerbaijani gymnasts scored 27,200 points.

