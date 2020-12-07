Azerbaijani gymnasts win three medals at Dutch Trampoline Open

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC Azerbaijani gymnasts have claimed three medals, including a gold at the 2020 Dutch Trampoline Open Online. Magsud Mahsudov became the winner of the tournament, while Huseyn Abbasov ranked second. Azerbaijani female gymnast Seljan Mahsudova grabbed a silver medal of the tournament.

