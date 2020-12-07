  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win three medals at Dutch Trampoline Open

    07.12.2020 [16:17]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani gymnasts have claimed three medals, including a gold at the 2020 Dutch Trampoline Open Online.

    Magsud Mahsudov became the winner of the tournament, while Huseyn Abbasov ranked second.

    Azerbaijani female gymnast Seljan Mahsudova grabbed a silver medal of the tournament.

