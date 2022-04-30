Baku, April 30, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judoka has claimed a gold medal at the European Judo Championships 2022 in Sofia, Bulgaria, defeating Italy’s Giovanni Esposito in the 73kg final. The tournament brought together more than 300 judo fighters from 40 countries.

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov crowned European champion

