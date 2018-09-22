    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov won world bronze
    President Ilham Aliyev watched bronze medal bout of World Judo Championships VIDEO

    22.09.2018 [18:17]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Hidayat Heydarov has taken a bronze medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

    He defeated Mongolian Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir in the 73kg bronze medal fight.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his family members watched the bout.

    It is Azerbaijan`s first medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

