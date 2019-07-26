    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani judokas to contest medals at Zagreb Grand Prix 2019

    26.07.2019 [14:40]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judo fighters will compete in the Grand Prix 2019 to be held in Zagreb, Croatia, on July 26-28.

    The tournament will bring together 558 judokas from 87 countries.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 10 male and 4 female judo fighters.

