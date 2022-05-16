Azerbaijani karate fighter grabs bronze at Karate1 Premier League Rabat 2022

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani karate fighter Aminagha Guliyev has won a bronze medal at the third Karate1 Premier League event in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

He sealed the medal in the men`s 60kg weight category.

The tournament brought together more than 238 fighters from 48 countries.

The next stage of the tournament will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on September 2-4.