    Azerbaijani karate fighters to compete at Karate1 Premier League Rabat 2022

    13.05.2022 [13:59]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    Three Azerbaijani karate fighters will test their strength at the third Karate1 Premier League event to be held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, on May 13-15.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Iryna Zaretska (68 kg), Aminagha Guliyev and Sultan Huseynov (both 60 kg).

    The tournament will bring together 238 fighters from 48 countries.

    The next stage of the tournament will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on September 2-4.

