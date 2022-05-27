  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani military pilots carry out their first flights at Teknofest Azerbaijan

    27.05.2022 [17:36]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    Various aircraft and helicopters of the Azerbaijan Air Force carried out their first flights at the Teknofest Azerbaijan being held in Baku, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    The demonstration flight of Azerbaijani military pilots with elements of aerobatic maneuvering on the MiG-29 aircraft aroused great interest among the audience.

    It should be noted that within the framework of the festival, modern military-technical and other equipment available in the armament of the Air Force, Land Forces, as well as engineering and signal units and subunits are being demonstrated in the pavilion allocated to the Ministry of Defense.

