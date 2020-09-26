  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil price increases on world markets

    26.09.2020 [12:45]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.23 to stand at $41.76.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil price increases on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.09.2020 [11:04]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $41.53
    24.09.2020 [13:41]
    Azerbaijani oil price jumps on world markets
    24.09.2020 [10:40]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    23.09.2020 [13:02]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $42.12
    Azerbaijani oil price increases on world markets