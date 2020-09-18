  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $44

    18.09.2020 [11:44]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.49 to stand at $43. 91.

