Azerbaijani oil sells for $18.60
AzerTAg.az
25.04.2020 [14:11]
Baku, April 25, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.14 to stand at $18.60.
