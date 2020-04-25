  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $18.60

    25.04.2020 [14:11]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.14 to stand at $18.60.

