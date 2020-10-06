  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for 40.47

    06.10.2020 [11:25]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.63 to stand at $40.47.

