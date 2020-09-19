  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil sells for $43.64

    19.09.2020 [12:04]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.27 to stand at $43.64.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for $43.64
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $39.91
    15.09.2020 [13:04]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $39.91
    Azerbaijani oil price drop on world markets
    11.09.2020 [12:03]
    Azerbaijani oil price drop on world markets
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $42.32
    08.09.2020 [12:52]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $42.32
    Azerbaijani oil price drops
    05.09.2020 [12:06]
    Azerbaijani oil price drops
    Other news in this section
    19.09.2020 [19:11]
    TAP project 97.9 % completed
    19.09.2020 [10:56]
    Brent crude oil sells for $43.15
    18.09.2020 [17:45]
    Saudi energy minister warns oil market gamblers will be hurt "like hell"
    18.09.2020 [11:44]
    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $44
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $43.64