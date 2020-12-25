  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $50.97

    25.12.2020 [15:53]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $1.08 to stand at $50.97.

