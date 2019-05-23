    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil sells for $74,2

    23.05.2019 [14:37]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.66 to stand at $74.20.

