Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $68
AzerTAg.az
30.12.2017 [16:58]
Baku, December 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.40 to stand at $68.59.
