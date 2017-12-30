    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $68

    30.12.2017 [16:58]

    Baku, December 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.40 to stand at $68.59.

