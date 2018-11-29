Azerbaijani shooter takes gold at Tbilisi tournament

Baku, November 29, AZERTAC Azerbaijani Ruslan Lunev has become the winner of an International Shooting Tournament commemorating Shota Kvarashvili in Tbilisi, Georgia. He secured the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event with 575 points.

