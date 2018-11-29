Azerbaijani shooter takes gold at Tbilisi tournament
AzerTAg.az
29.11.2018 [19:42]
Baku, November 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Ruslan Lunev has become the winner of an International Shooting Tournament commemorating Shota Kvarashvili in Tbilisi, Georgia.
He secured the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event with 575 points.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
01.12.2018 [16:58]
30.11.2018 [21:39]
30.11.2018 [19:54]
30.11.2018 [18:49]
MULTIMEDIA
01.12.2018 [13:59]
01.12.2018 [11:04]
30.11.2018 [18:53]
01.12.2018 [16:11]
01.12.2018 [12:45]
30.11.2018 [12:42]
30.11.2018 [20:56]
30.11.2018 [16:15]
30.11.2018 [12:05]
29.11.2018 [19:14]
30.11.2018 [15:51]
29.11.2018 [17:59]
29.11.2018 [13:43]
30.11.2018 [20:01]
30.11.2018 [10:44]
23.11.2018 [18:16]
28.11.2018 [18:53]
27.11.2018 [16:29]
22.11.2018 [20:10]
13.11.2018 [21:23]
27.11.2018 [19:24]
12.11.2018 [12:36]
13.11.2018 [12:14]
16.11.2018 [16:32]
06.11.2018 [14:05]
02.11.2018 [17:52]
01.12.2018 [14:04]
29.11.2018 [18:42]
26.11.2018 [20:26]
20.11.2018 [19:35]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note