    Azerbaijani shooter takes gold at Tbilisi tournament

    29.11.2018 [19:42]

    Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Ruslan Lunev has become the winner of an International Shooting Tournament commemorating Shota Kvarashvili in Tbilisi, Georgia.

    He secured the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event with 575 points.

