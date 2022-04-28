Baku, April 28, AZERATC Azerbaijani under-20 Greco-Roman, freestyle and female wrestlers are on an international training camp in Turkiye. The national squad includes 37 wrestlers. The training camp is the preparation for the upcoming European U20 Wrestling Championships 2022 to take place in Rome, Italy from June 27 to July 3.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani wrestlers embark on training camp in Turkiye

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter