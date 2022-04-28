Azerbaijani wrestlers embark on training camp in Turkiye
AzerTAg.az
28.04.2022 [11:03]
Baku, April 28, AZERATC
Azerbaijani under-20 Greco-Roman, freestyle and female wrestlers are on an international training camp in Turkiye.
The national squad includes 37 wrestlers.
The training camp is the preparation for the upcoming European U20 Wrestling Championships 2022 to take place in Rome, Italy from June 27 to July 3.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.04.2022 [18:43]
28.04.2022 [16:30]
28.04.2022 [14:58]
28.04.2022 [14:06]
MULTIMEDIA
27.04.2022 [12:27]
28.04.2022 [19:00]
28.04.2022 [15:09]
28.04.2022 [15:00]
28.04.2022 [19:10]
28.04.2022 [13:23]
28.04.2022 [11:06]
27.04.2022 [11:41]
26.04.2022 [18:54]
25.04.2022 [14:30]
28.04.2022 [13:41]
27.04.2022 [18:19]
27.04.2022 [15:50]
27.04.2022 [17:51]
22.04.2022 [17:02]
21.04.2022 [19:00]
21.04.2022 [15:40]
28.04.2022 [17:26]
26.04.2022 [21:32]
26.04.2022 [21:15]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
28.04.2022 [18:28]
28.04.2022 [14:31]
28.04.2022 [12:00]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note