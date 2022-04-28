  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani wrestlers embark on training camp in Turkiye

    28.04.2022 [11:03]

    Baku, April 28, AZERATC

    Azerbaijani under-20 Greco-Roman, freestyle and female wrestlers are on an international training camp in Turkiye.

    The national squad includes 37 wrestlers.

    The training camp is the preparation for the upcoming European U20 Wrestling Championships 2022 to take place in Rome, Italy from June 27 to July 3.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani wrestlers embark on training camp in Turkiye
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.04.2022 [18:43]
    Inter prepare contract offer for Dybala
    28.04.2022 [16:30]
    Azerbaijani swimmers to contest medals at Grand Prix Ostrava Arena Cup
    28.04.2022 [14:58]
    Azerbaijani female gymnasts bring home five medals from Romania
    28.04.2022 [14:06]
    Inter Milan suffer away loss at Bologna, miss chance to lead Italian league
    Azerbaijani wrestlers embark on training camp in Turkiye