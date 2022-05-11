Azerbaijani wrestlers win 12 medals on first two days of U17 Victory Cup in Antalya

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

Junior Azerbaijani wrestlers have captured 12 medals, including two golds at the International U17 Victory Cup tournament held in Antalya, Turkiye, on May 9-11.

The gold medals were clinched by Aghanazar Novruzov in the men`s 71 kg weight class and Murad Aliyev in the men`s Greco-Roman 51kg event.

The three-day event brought together 344 wrestlers from 6 countries.