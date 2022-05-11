  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win 12 medals on first two days of U17 Victory Cup in Antalya

    11.05.2022 [13:42]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    Junior Azerbaijani wrestlers have captured 12 medals, including two golds at the International U17 Victory Cup tournament held in Antalya, Turkiye, on May 9-11.

    The gold medals were clinched by Aghanazar Novruzov in the men`s 71 kg weight class and Murad Aliyev in the men`s Greco-Roman 51kg event.

    The three-day event brought together 344 wrestlers from 6 countries.

