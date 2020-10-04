  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijanis living in Estonia issue statement expressing support for their Motherland

    04.10.2020 [19:42]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijanis living in Estonia has issued a statement expressing their support for their Motherland, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told AZERTAC.

    During the event, organized at the House of Azerbaijan in Estonia, the statement on behalf of Azerbaijanis living in the country addressed to the President of the Republic of Estonia and other officials was read out.

    The event participants also informed the Estonian society and media about Armenia's policy of aggression against Azerbaijan and shelling of Azerbaijani civilian population.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijanis living in Estonia issue statement expressing support for their Motherland
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2020 [21:24]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan indicate the terror policy that it is pursuing at state level
    05.10.2020 [20:12]
    Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Armenia resorts to provocations to hide its failures
    05.10.2020 [19:20]
    Foreign Ministry: Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities are aimed at embroiling third countries in the conflict
    05.10.2020 [19:02]
    The London Post highlights Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant’s statement condemning Armenia’s shelling of residential settlements of Azerbaijan
    Azerbaijanis living in Estonia issue statement expressing support for their Motherland