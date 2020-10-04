Azerbaijanis living in Estonia issue statement expressing support for their Motherland
AzerTAg.az
04.10.2020 [19:42]
Baku, October 4, AZERTAC
Azerbaijanis living in Estonia has issued a statement expressing their support for their Motherland, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told AZERTAC.
During the event, organized at the House of Azerbaijan in Estonia, the statement on behalf of Azerbaijanis living in the country addressed to the President of the Republic of Estonia and other officials was read out.
The event participants also informed the Estonian society and media about Armenia's policy of aggression against Azerbaijan and shelling of Azerbaijani civilian population.
