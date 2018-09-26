    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijan`s Azerspace-2 satellite sent into orbit VIDEO

    26.09.2018 [06:17]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 satellite has been sent into orbit.

    The satellite was launched from the Guiana Space Centre near Kourou in French Guiana.

    The satellite will offer enhanced capacity, coverage and service offerings to support growing demand in the region for Direct-to-Home (DTH), government and network services in Europe, Central and South Asia, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa.

    Built by California-based SSL, a Maxar Technologies Company, Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 offers 35 active transponders in Ku-band. Its designed lifetime is more than 15 years.

