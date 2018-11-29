Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 26 times

Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 26 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Taghibayli, Bash Garvand, Sarijali, Yusifjanli villages in Aghdam, Ashagi Veysalli, Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar village in Jabaryil as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts," the ministry added.