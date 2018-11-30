    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 26 times

    30.11.2018 [10:53]

    Baku, November 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 26 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages and unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk district", the ministry said.

    "The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Goyarkh village in Tartar, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Kurdlar villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar village in Jabaryil as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts," the ministry added.

