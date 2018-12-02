    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire

    02.12.2018 [12:31]

    Baku, December 2, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue violating the ceasefire regime. "Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 28 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region."

    "The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions," the ministry added.

