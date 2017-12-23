    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 143 times

    23.12.2017 [13:01]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 143 times throughout the day,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “The Azerbaijani army’s positions came under fire from Armenian Chinari village in Berd district,” the ministry said.

    “The army’s positions also came under fire from the Armenian-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages in Tartar, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages in Aghdam, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 143 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 115 times
    10.12.2017 [11:25]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 115 times
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 135 times
    19.11.2017 [12:07]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 135 times
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 122 times
    12.11.2017 [11:21]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 122 times
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 125 times
    09.11.2017 [12:00]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 125 times
    Other news in this section
    21.12.2017 [17:27]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 127 times
    20.12.2017 [20:09]
    Winners of competitions for title "The best commander of the battalion" awarded
    20.12.2017 [11:00]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 124 times
    19.12.2017 [18:47]
    Meeting of foreign defense attaches accredited to Azerbaijan held
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 143 times