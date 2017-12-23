Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 143 times

Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 143 times throughout the day,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The Azerbaijani army’s positions came under fire from Armenian Chinari village in Berd district,” the ministry said.

“The army’s positions also came under fire from the Armenian-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages in Tartar, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages in Aghdam, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts,” the ministry added.