    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times

    30.07.2019 [11:40]

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 19 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Taghibayli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.07.2019 [11:28]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 17 times
    28.07.2019 [11:49]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 17 times
    27.07.2019 [15:05]
    Azerbaijan’s State Border Service: Armenian snipers opened fire at military truck moving behind Azerbaijani positions
    27.07.2019 [11:19]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 18 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times