Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times

Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 19 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Taghibayli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions,” the ministry added.