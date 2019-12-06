    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

    06.12.2019 [15:51]

    Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

    "Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber and Pravakar villages in İjevan region, Aygedzor village in Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnagishlag village in Aghstafa region, Gizilhajili village in Gazakh region, Munjuglu village in Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region."

    “The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village in Tartar region, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village in Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam regions," the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
