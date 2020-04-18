Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Kangarli, Ajarli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Khojavand regions,” the ministry added.