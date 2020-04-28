Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar and Aghdam regions,” the ministry added.