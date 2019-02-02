Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

Baku, February 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 24 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages, including Dovekh in Noyemberyan district, Chinari in Berd district, and unnamed hills in Ijevan district, " the ministry said.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Taghibayli, Yusifjanli villages in Aghdam, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghdam districts," the ministry added.