Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles and various-caliber mortars,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar, Namirli, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.”

“The enemy’s firing points were suppressed by an exact retaliation fire of the mortar units of the Azerbaijan Army,” the ministry added.