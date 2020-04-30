  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

    30.04.2020 [10:55]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles and various-caliber mortars,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar, Namirli, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.”

    “The enemy’s firing points were suppressed by an exact retaliation fire of the mortar units of the Azerbaijan Army,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.04.2020 [13:24]
    Azerbaijan Air Defense Units begin training
    29.04.2020 [12:46]
    Azerbaijani Naval Forces’ tactical exercises end VIDEO
    29.04.2020 [10:38]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    28.04.2020 [10:56]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times