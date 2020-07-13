  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 70 times

    13.07.2020 [11:05]

    Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

    "Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 70 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, 60,82 and 120-mm mortars and other artillery mounts to escalate the situation," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region,” the ministry said.

    "The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Khojavand regions.

    The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire  and the Azerbaijani Army fully controls operational situation on the frontline,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 70 times
