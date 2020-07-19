  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 70 times

    19.07.2020 [10:53]

    Baku, July 19, AZERTAC

    "Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 70 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

    At present, relative calm is observed in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located in Jil village and on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region," the ministry said.

    "The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 70 times
