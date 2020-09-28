Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian army’s 3 ammunition depots, dozens of equipment destroyed, the enemy has more than 550 casualties

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

"The information spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry on the number of casualties in the Azerbaijan Army is groundless and does not reflect the reality. This is aimed at reducing the anxiety and chaos among the Armenian population in the face of the success of the Azerbaijan Army,” the Ministry of Defense said.

“According to intelligence reports obtained at the end of the operation day, the Armenian army suffered heavy losses as a result of the fighting. Thus, 22 enemy tanks and other armored vehicles, 15 OSA Anti-Aircraft missile systems, 18 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 8 artillery pieces were destroyed, more than 550 people were killed and wounded. The enemy’s 3 ammunition depots were destroyed in different directions.”

“According to the report, the commander of the enemy airborne assault battalion of Armenian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Lernik Babayan was killed in the battles in the direction of Talish village, and the personnel of the military unit under his command suffered heavy losses. Due to the high number of wounded in the enemy's army, there is a shortage of beds in military hospitals and civilian hospitals, and there is a lack of spare blood in the blood bank. As always, the Armenian side hides the real number of casualties in its army from the public,” the ministry added.