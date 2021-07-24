Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Downing of an Azerbaijani UAV is another misinformation of Armenian media

Baku, July 24, AZERTAC ‘The information spread by the Armenian media about the alleged downing of an Azerbaijani UAV over the Arazdeyen village of the Vedi region is another misinformation of the opposing side,’Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. ‘Our units did not take off any UAV into the air,’ the ministry said.

