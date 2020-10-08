Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Enemy armored vehicles were destroyed
AzerTAg.az
08.10.2020 [20:39]
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
The military units of the Azerbaijan Army continue to destroy enemy armored vehicles, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
The ministry’s press service released video footages of destruction of enemy’s vehicles.
Citing the Defense Ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents video footages.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
08.10.2020 [19:05]
08.10.2020 [17:51]
08.10.2020 [16:38]
MULTIMEDIA
08.10.2020 [20:21]
08.10.2020 [18:14]
08.10.2020 [13:18]
07.10.2020
08.10.2020 [20:39]
08.10.2020 [20:20]
08.10.2020 [19:05]
08.10.2020 [17:51]
08.10.2020 [17:59]
08.10.2020 [12:05]
08.10.2020 [11:12]
07.10.2020 [19:37]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
05.10.2020 [19:19]
30.09.2020 [09:16]
29.09.2020 [20:14]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
06.10.2020 [20:24]
05.10.2020 [19:17]
03.10.2020 [17:25]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
08.10.2020 [18:27]
08.10.2020 [15:30]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note