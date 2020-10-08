  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Enemy armored vehicles were destroyed

    08.10.2020 [20:39]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    The military units of the Azerbaijan Army continue to destroy enemy armored vehicles, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    The ministry’s press service released video footages of destruction of enemy’s vehicles.

    Citing the Defense Ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents video footages.

