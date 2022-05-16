Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Practical exercises on fire training were carried out

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

In accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, practical shooting exercises from small arms and grenade launchers were held in one of the military units of the Land Forces of the, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The personnel involved in the exercises was informed about the safety rules and shooting conditions.

Before the shooting, standards for fire training were fulfilled.

The servicemen successfully accomplished tasks of firing on the target from a pre-established position.

The training process was carried out taking into account the combat experience gained in the Patriotic War.