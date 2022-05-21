  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Process of transferring weapons and equipment into summer operation mode continues

    21.05.2022 [10:15]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the plan, the process of transferring the weapons, combat, and special equipment into the summer operation mode continues in all military units and subunits of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The replacement of fuel and lubricants for combat and special equipment is being carried out taking into account the climatic conditions, the state of electrical systems is being checked, and scheduled service is being provided at the maintenance points of the military units.

    Moreover, classes are being held with personnel to study the rules for using military equipment and safety requirements in the summer period”, the ministry added.

