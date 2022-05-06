  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Special Forces conduct tactical-special exercises VIDEO

    06.05.2022 [18:41]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    “In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 tactical-special exercises are held in the military units and subunits of the Special Forces,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    Special forces carry out reconnaissance in high mountainous and rocky terrain, mountain exercises and redeployment.

    The main objective of the exercises is to improve the combat skills of the special forces.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Special Forces conduct tactical-special exercises VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    06.05.2022 [17:46]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Pentathlon competitions were held among servicemen VIDEO
    06.05.2022 [10:09]
    Defense Ministry: A competition for the title of best radiological, chemical and biological defense platoon was held
    05.05.2022 [14:17]
    Defense Ministry: Rocket and artillery units conduct live-fire tactical exercises VIDEO
    05.05.2022 [12:41]
    Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff inspects combat readiness of military units stationed in Kalbajar district
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Special Forces conduct tactical-special exercises VIDEO