Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Special Forces conduct tactical-special exercises VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
06.05.2022 [18:41]
Baku, May 6, AZERTAC
“In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 tactical-special exercises are held in the military units and subunits of the Special Forces,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.
Special forces carry out reconnaissance in high mountainous and rocky terrain, mountain exercises and redeployment.
The main objective of the exercises is to improve the combat skills of the special forces.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
06.05.2022 [17:46]
06.05.2022 [10:09]
05.05.2022 [14:17]
MULTIMEDIA
06.05.2022 [18:12]
06.05.2022 [14:12]
06.05.2022 [13:07]
06.05.2022 [19:13]
06.05.2022 [18:41]
06.05.2022 [18:35]
06.05.2022 [19:41]
06.05.2022 [16:30]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
27.04.2022 [11:41]
06.05.2022 [18:09]
06.05.2022 [17:01]
06.05.2022 [16:17]
06.05.2022 [09:49]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
05.05.2022 [16:31]
05.05.2022 [11:46]
27.04.2022 [17:51]
06.05.2022 [19:31]
06.05.2022 [18:44]
06.05.2022 [15:14]
05.05.2022 [19:16]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
06.05.2022 [20:50]
06.05.2022 [17:34]
06.05.2022 [14:51]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note