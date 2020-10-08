Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy's military convoy was defeated

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC The military equipment of the enemy, who attempted to redeploy in the daytime, was destroyed by artillery fire, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC. “The enemy's military convoy was defeated,” the ministry added.

