  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy's military convoy was defeated

    08.10.2020 [17:51]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    The military equipment of the enemy, who attempted to redeploy in the daytime, was destroyed by artillery fire, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The enemy's military convoy was defeated,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy's military convoy was defeated
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.10.2020 [19:05]
    Defense Ministry: The enemy shells residential settlements of Azerbaijan
    08.10.2020 [16:38]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of artillery strikes inflicted on enemy during night battles
    08.10.2020 [15:17]
    Prosecutor General's Office: Seven people injured as a result of Armenia’s artillery shelling of Barda city
    08.10.2020 [14:42]
    Defense Ministry: The supply of Azerbaijan Army troops participating in battles is at a high level
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy's military convoy was defeated