Baku, July 23, AZERTAC “Currently, a firefight continues on the Kalbajar sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border,”Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. “Azerbaijan Army units suppress the fire activity of the opposing side by retaliation fire,” the ministry said.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The firefight at the state border continues

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter