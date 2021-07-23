  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The firefight at the state border continues

    23.07.2021 [22:50]

    Baku, July 23, AZERTAC

    “Currently, a firefight continues on the Kalbajar sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border,”Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “Azerbaijan Army units suppress the fire activity of the opposing side by retaliation fire,” the ministry said.

